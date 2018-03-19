ISLAMABAD - National Party chief Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo has proposed initiation of a debate among state organs to redefine rules of the game and the role of institutions.

Addressing a workers’ convention at the National Press Club on Sunday, Bizenjo, who is also the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, said that all stakeholders should work towards holding the upcoming general election in a free and fair manner with no influence from any side to tamper with the public mandate.

He regretted that all what had happened in the recently held Senate elections and later for the slots of the chairman and deputy chairman Senate was regretful and urged each and every institution to work within its defined constitutional precincts as a transgression by certain institutions would only weaken the system.

He expressed concerns over the growing gap and mistrust between the institutions and said that time has come that all the stakeholders should sit together and reaffirm their commitment to the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

He said that a clash between the state institutions would only result in damage to the system and the people of Pakistan would be the ultimate sufferers.

Bizenjo said that Pakistan was passing through a very critical phase and all state institutions should realize their responsibility and play a role in the smooth and transparent functioning of the system.

He regretted that the meddling in the recently held Senate elections by some ‘hidden hands’, which, he said, would not go well with the system and said that all state institutions should work within their defined constitutional role and in this connection a great debate should be initiated to redefine their role and strengthen the system.

Bizenjo stressed the need for holding the general election without being influenced by any quarter as a government formed with the public mandate would best serve the cause of the people.

He said that the ultimate right of the rule must rest with the people through their chosen representatives.

The NP chief said that the government should fulfill its responsibilities while armed forces, judiciary and other state institutions should work remain within their defined constitutional role for the smooth functioning of the democratic order in the country.

Bizenjo said that they were fighting the case of the federating units and their simple demand was that all the federating units get their fair share.

The newly elected NP senators Akram Baloch and Tahir Bizenjo also addressed the convention and vowed to continue their struggle under the party leadership for the establishment of a truly democratic order in the country.

They said that continuity of democracy would ultimately result in strengthening democratic institutions. At the same time, they regretted the ‘massive involvement money’ in the recently held Senate elections.