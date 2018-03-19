SWAT - Adviser to the Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam said that wherever Nawaz Sharif visited, people gave him respect and love because of his progressive policies and efforts for betterment of the country.

He was addressing a public gathering on Sunday at Dherai area in tehsil Kabal where he inaugurated Sui gas supply project. On this occasion, District Nazim Muhammad Ali Shah, Qamoos Khan, Habib Ali Shah and other local leaders were also present.

Muqam said that slogans were being raised in favour of the former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif in Swat valley, adding that the sea of people would prove PML-N victory in coming general elections. He said that more developments projects would be inaugurated in the area soon, adding that PML-N was the only political party in Pakistan which had politically will and could take the country out of the crisis.

Muqam said that he was astonished as for which purpose Imran Khan supported Asif Ali Zardari in the recently-held Senate elections. People saw the real face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, he said, adding that what was left with Imran Khan and with what agenda he would go to the public in the upcoming elections.

The advisor said that on one hand, Imran criticised Zardari as the most corrupt leader in Pakistan while on other hand, he supported him in Senate elections. The nation now knows the reality of PTI and its chairman, he said. He should be held answerable for supporting Pakistan People’s Party in the Senate election, he demanded.

He further said that the day was not far when PNL-N would come into power again and the problems of Swat would be addressed on priority basis. PTI and ANP governments did not perform well during their tenures and failed to inaugurate public welfare developments schemes in the region, Muqam added. If people of Malakand division want to bring development in the region, they should support the PML-N in the upcoming general elections, he advised.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan was claiming that the KP government was constructing 350 dams in the province, which he said was absolutely wrong. The ground reality is something else, as we have not seen even execution of a single dam so far, he said.

Muqam accused PTI for destroying Pukhtuns in KP, which, he said, had push the province into the sea of problems and further aggravating the basic needs which would be hard to be resolved in the coming years, he said. He added that the far-flung areas of Malakand division were totally ignored. If voted to power, the PML-N will bring real change in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he claimed.

On this occasion, strict security arrangements were made and police personnel were deployed around the public gathering area.