islamabad - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is organizing a Ladies Gala from March 22 to April 1 at the Nawaz Sharif Park. Talking to APP, Director Admin & Finance PHA Bilal Rauf said that the Gala is a new initiative taken by PHA as the authority has been holding the Jashan e Baharaan festival and a flower show every year.

Female staff would be appointed on all the stalls and security personnel would be available to facilitate the participants as it would be a ‘ladies only’ event, said the director. Bilal also said that the event is aimed at providing a unique platform to women for having health, education, entertainment and other facilities without any charge. He further added that special health care stalls would be set up to educate women on different health issues, such as skin care and consultations with expert doctors particularly professional dermatologists, gynaecologists and nutritionists will be held. Classes for self defence, kitchen gardening and fitness will be held. Other activities include a musical show, handicrafts, book exhibition, face painting, magical show and a daily lucky draw. Reputed welfare organizations particularly Edhi, Pakistan Sweet Homes, Shaukat Khanum have been invited to participate in the gala for fund raising for their institutions.

He said the authority has been promoting a healthy environment, adding that PHA since its inception has made the city greener and more attractive by maintaining greenbelts, various roads and public parks. The entry is free for visitors to enjoy the gala and citizens should wholeheartedly join the event.