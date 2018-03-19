BAJAUR AGENCY - Former Member National Assembly and PPP KPK Vice President Akhunzada Chattan on Sunday escaped unhurt in a missile attack at his residence in Bajaur Agency.

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) officials confirmed that the PPP provincial President and former member Parliament was present in the House when it came under attack, however, no casualties were reported.

Shortly after the incident, the area was cordoned off by security forces and Levies and a search operation was launched.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned missile attack on the residence of PPP leader Akhunzada Chattan in Bajaur Agency.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that lashes, bullets and bombs have failed to frighten jiyalas in the past, adding, that missiles too can’t scare them.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Akhunzada Chattan is a brave jiyala and he would continue struggle for the people of FATA and their rights vigorously.