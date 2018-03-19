islamabad - Elaborate arrangements are underway to celebrate the 71st Pakistan Day with great zeal and spirit. Preparations for the 23rd March Parade are in full swing at Shakar parian parade ground.The day holds a significant place in the history of Pakistan and to mark it in a befitting manner the Armed Forces are busy in rehearsals and drills.

A special ‘dua’ ceremony will be organized at various mosques after Fajar prayers. Armed forces troops and other departments can be seen rehearsing and making other administrative arrangements for the day.

Residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are also taking a keen interest in the rehearsal and are visiting nearby areas such as Faizabad and I-8 interchanges to witness aerobatic manoeuvres of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Participating troops include foot columns of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PAF, Frontier Corps, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid Force, Islamabad Police, Tri-Services Lady officers, Tri-Services Armed Forces Nursing Service, Girl Guides, Boy Scouts, Special Service Group from three Services, mechanized columns of Armoured Corps, Artillery, Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Army Strategic Force Command, Camel Band and Presidents Body Guard.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has chalked out a special security plan to ensure the residents and participants’ security.

The Traffic police has also devised a traffic plan for keeping the smooth flow of traffic on the city roads and to eliminate any inconveniences for motorists. Certain routes would remain closed for public transport which would be offered alternative routes, keeping in view the convenience of the general public.

Guests are requested to bring their National Identity Cards (NADRA issued) with them.

Armed Forces Personnel are required to be in possession of their Service Identity Cards. Guests are requested not to bring mobile telephones, cameras, electronic car key chains, weapons, firearms, ammunition, incendiary material, handbags and eatables etc with them.