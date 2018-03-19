KAMALIA - Preparations are underway at a brisk pace for a public meeting to be addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif during scheduled visit to Kamalia on March 25.

According to the schedule, the CM will arrive in Chak Tibbi in the suburbs of Kamalia at the residence of MNA Chaudhry Asadur Rehman where the CM will hold a meeting with the party's office-bearers and parliamentarians. Later, Shehbaz Sharif will reach Government High School No-1 Kamalia where he will address a public meeting. The school's playground is being cleaned and prepared for the purpose. Faisalabad Division Commissioner Monin Agha, RPO Bilal Siddiq Kamyana, Toba DC Irfan Nawaz Memon and DPO Usman Akram Gondal inspected arrangements of the public meeting in the school besides finalising a security plan the CM's visit.