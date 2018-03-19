

People hold up coat hangers as they demonstrate in front of the seat of the Warsaw archdiocese in a protest against what they call the Catholic Church’s intrusion into politics



People hold up coat hangers as they demonstrate in front of the seat of the Warsaw archdiocese in a protest against what they call the Catholic Church’s intrusion into politics



People hold up coat hangers as they demonstrate in front of the seat of the Warsaw archdiocese in a protest against what they call the Catholic Church’s intrusion into politics



People hold up coat hangers as they demonstrate in front of the seat of the Warsaw archdiocese in a protest against what they call the Catholic Church’s intrusion into politics