LAHORE - The Punjab Safe City Authority has dedicated three special teams comprising 75 Police Communication Officers to monitor the routes of cricket players during PSL matches in Lahore.

The police will ensure close security monitoring during the movement of cricket teams from airport to hotel and hotel to stadium in addition to the stadium and connecting communities with the help of 300 cameras.

The spokesman for the authority on Sunday said this surveillance and monitoring will be reinforced with Mobile Command Center and Drone-cams operations from the field where the deputed senior officials have already been aided with MTD handsets.

“This arrangement is further fortified with the special petrol and escort beats of Dolphin Squad and PRU. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority is committed to ensure best surveillance and security arrangements,” the spokesman said.

MAN DIES, SON INJURED AS BUS HITS BIKE

A man died and his son wounded critically when a bus smashed into a motorcycle on the Multan Road in Manga Mandi police vicinity.

Rescue workers said Muhammad Aslam died on the spot while his son Muzammal was shifted to a hospital in serious condition. The accident took place near Shamkay Bhattian. The police reached the spot and impounded the bus. Further investigation was underway.

Firing on women

Two women wounded critically when a man opened straight fire on them in the limits of Islampura police on Sunday. The victims identified as 20-year-old Saima and 23-year-old Nadia were rushed to a hospital with bullet injuries. The attacker fled instantly.

A police official said that both the women were residing at a rented house in Islampura.

The house owner named by police as Rana Moon opened fire on the ladies after a brief altercation over some dispute. The police were investigating the shooting.