LAHORE - Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit’s (SRU) Women on Wheels (WOW) Scheme is set to be promoted at the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Women-on-Wheels trainees have been invited by the PSL at the semi-final being held on the 20th March, 2018 in their efforts to promote women empowerment. The semi-final will be held in Lahore at Qaddafi Stadium.

WOW trainees will also participate in a rally. The trainees will ride motorbikes with celebrities accompanying them. The celebrities include iconic figures for women empowerment such as Jugnu Mohsin, Juggan Kazim, Sohai Ali Abro and Mira Sethi. The Women-on-Wheels trainees participating in the rally include women from a variety of age brackets and all belong to a variety of professions.

In line with the Chief Minister’s direction, the event aims to raise awareness regarding the need for safer spaces for women. The PCB has played instrumental role in promoting and strengthening women’s role in sports. The event marks an important step for the promotion of history’s biggest women empowerment movement led by the Government of the Punjab.

The Women-on-Wheels Campaign was initiated in 2015 by the SRU in Lahore through the provision of free motorbike trainings to women. It aims to provide women their right to mobility and reclaim public spaces.

Women-on-Wheels Campaign has trained more than 3500 women in the districts of Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. Women-on-Wheels Campaign provides free motorbike trainings and subsidized customized motorbikes. The applications for the Scheme are open till the 25thMarch, 2018. Details about the scheme are easily available at www.bop.com.pk.