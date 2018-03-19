KARACHI : The Pakistan People’s Party lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for hurling allegations at top PPP leadership and said that Imran Khan before speaking against PPP should look at the situation of his government in KP.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sindh Minister for Cooperation Jam Ikram Ullah said that before launching attacks at PPP and Sindh government, Imran Khan should first look at his government in KP.

“The health, education and infrastructure in KP is paralysed and those associated with PTI are leaving them one by one,” he said. The provincial minister said that before leveling allegations at Asif Zardari, Imran Khan should first inform regarding corruption in billion tree project and his resources to run household. “It is due to their failure in KP government, the PTI will suffer heavy defeat in the upcoming polls from the province,” he said.

In a separate statement, Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah said that before leveling allegations of corruption at others, Imran should inform the masses as to how he legalised his wealth from amnesty scheme.

He alleged that not only Imran Khan but his children in London are also being brought up on the money of KPK government.

He claimed that most of the KP lawmakers of PTI are eyeing to leave the party and it became evident in Senate polls from the province where more than 20 PTI lawmakers defected from the party.

He asked as to why Imran Khan is suddenly feeling pain for the Karachiites despite he had never done anything for the people living in the metropolis.

“Imran Khan is not more different than the MQM founder,” he said adding that Imran is a supporter of terrorists and soon after he came to power, the jails were broken and several of the terrorists were allowed to escape.

They had the support of banned outfit TTP in last general election but this time masses would kick them out from political scenario, he said.