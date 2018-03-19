The owner of Quetta Gladiators has expressed displeasure as most of his franchise’s foreign players have refused to travel to Pakistan. The owner of two-time losing finalists Quetta Gladiators, Nadeem Omer, said: “It happens every time, we cannot convince foreign players to travel to Pakistan.” He asked the PCB to include only those foreign players in future drafts who are willing to travel to Pakistan. “Shane Watson had earlier committed that he will travel to Pakistan, but [he] backed off at last minute because his family did not agree on his visit [to Pakistan],” Omer said. “If PCB fails to resolve this issue, the franchise owners will lose the charm,” he said.