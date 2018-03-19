islamabad - Ride-hailing service’ drivers are perturbed over what they claim as the ‘targeted killing’ of their colleagues in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, though the Capital Police has rejected the notion. The murders of Careem’s captains in suspicious circumstances within a short span of time, have forced them to demand security for which they recently held a demonstration in front of the National Press Club. Talking to APP, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Islamabad Zubair Sheikh said that the police was investigating all angles of the killings and they haven’t found any clue pointing towards the killing of Careem’s captain as a targeted one. “It appears to

be a vehicle snatching incident,” said the SP. Moreover, he stated that he had delivered lectures to the captains of Uber last month as well as holding meetings with Careem’s drivers and had sensitized them over security issues and safety measures. They were advised not to pick the rides to and from far-flung areas especially late at night. He further said that the captains were also requested to quickly inform the police if they noticed any suspicious activity in the

area of their movement to avert any untoward incident. “Our department is working closely with ride-hailing services to avoid any

trouble in the future,” the SP added.

Careem’s Chief Executive Mudassar Sheikh, expressing sorrow over the captains’ murder, said that during the last 20 days, they had laid to rest two of their brothers.

“A sense of insecurity prevails among our staff. We just want protection to earn a livelihood for our families in a

secure and peaceful environment,” he said.

Captain Shaukat Ahmed said that the companies were providing a self-employment platform to unemployed people

but such criminal acts had instilled fear among their families and they were being advised to quit their jobs, while Captain Ehsaan added that despite the situation risen out of the killings, they were determined to work harder, and that they are hoping for a better and more secure working environment in the future.

The Public Relations Officer of Careem, Sibtain Naqvi, said, “My company is in close contact with law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities to ensure that our workers are provided with complete protection.”

He further added that they had accepted a few demands of their captains while the rest were under consideration and he demanded the installation of more closed-circuit television cameras and lights on the roads to ensure a secure mobility of their drivers at night.