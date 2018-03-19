LAHORE - All the details and arrangements for holding the Pakistan Super League’s two eliminators in Gaddafi Stadium has been completed and the provincial capital is gearing up with the buzz of excitement for hosting yet again international cricketers.

The renovation work at the stadium has been completed by the PCB with seating arrangements getting fixed and the whole stadium is being painted again to welcome the cricket in Pakistan.

Capital City Police has already chalked out a fool proof security plan for the PSL matches on March 21 and 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium. The plan has been devised keeping in view the security of both the public and the police personnel since the latter were also facing serious threats by the anti-state elements. In the new security plan, some changes had been made in the field formation of the police personnel to cope with any untoward incident.

Over 15,000 police personnel from various wings would be deputed for the matches. Some sections of the roads will remain closed for all kinds of traffic and Ferozpur Road from Muslim Town Mor to Kalma Chowk would also remain closed for traffic. S portion of the Main Boulevard, Gulberg, would also remain shut for traffic. The Mall, Jail Road and the Lahore Canal, however, would be open as usual. District police officers would supervise the security and services of four DPOs of Jhang, Chiniot, Khanewal and Chakwal had been placed at the disposal of the capital city police.

PSCA to monitor stadium and connecting routes through 300 cameras

PSCA has dedicated three teams comprised of 75 Police Communication Officers in total to monitor the routes taken by PSL teams from airport to hotel to stadium and back in addition to the stadium and connecting communities with the help of 300 PSCA cameras.

This surveillance and monitoring will be reinforced with Mobile Command Center and Drone-cams operations from the field where the deputed senior Officials have already been aided with MTD handsets. This arrangement is further fortified with the special petrol and escort beats of Dolphin Squad and PRU.