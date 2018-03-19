LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) senior central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif are root cause of problems faced by the country.

Country is facing crisis due to Sharifs policies, he added.

Talking to a delegation of lawyers at his residence here on Sunday, he said that judiciary, Army and Parliament were performing duties smoothly and as per law and Constitution.

Nawaz Sharif hurls abuses on judiciary and Army and Shehbaz does not stop him because it was part of their mutual planning, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi further said that Nawaz Sharif has never been on good terms with any Army chief and has been running the Parliament on basis of his dictatorship. He remembers democracy when he is caught in corruption, he added.

He said that Sharifs are involved in billions of rupees embezzlement in lap top, Ashiana Iqbal, Nandipur, Quaid-i-Azam solar project, tandoor scheme and jangla bus projects.