SUKKUR - Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Sunday said that their doors are open for everyone whether it is Imran Khan or someone else.

Imran Khan has supported us in the Senate elections but the opposition leader in Senate would be from PPP and Sherry Rehman would easily acquire that slot, he said.

Talking to media at NICVD Hospital Sukkur, Shah said that politics is a service to the masses and he prays for those doing politics to become true politicians. Praising the services at NICVD, he said that the service from the hospital in less than a month was exemplary. He said that PPP is the only party that diverted attention towards the welfare of the masses and raised the minimum salary from 8,000 to 15,000.