After the Senate elections, and the race for the Chairman, it seemed for a flying moment a new strategy for the opposition. The opposition parties have not been particularly cooperative with each other in the parliament, but for a brief moment, it seemed that the opposition had finally come together, as PTI and PPP held hands to elect Baluchistan Senator Sadiq Sanjrani as Chariman Senate, defeating PML-N’s candidate.

Unfortunately, it seemed that this unlikely marriage is doomed to be short-lived, as cracks of the informal alliance have already started to show. The negotiations that PTI made with PPP seem to be on the verge of collapse, as Bilawal Bhutto, chairman of the PPP, stated on Saturday that PPP never made a deal and that it was Imran Khan who kept changing his stances. Moreover, PTI’s hopes that the PPP will reward its cooperation in electing the chairman, by voting for its candidate for leader of the opposition, now stand shattered, as PPP has backed its own candidate Sherry Rehman. Such disunity also dispels hopes of cooperation between parties in the upcoming National Assembly elections.

PTI has found itself in a no-win situation; where it compromised itself politically by backing PPP’s candidates for chairman and vice-chairman, but has not been competent enough to secure its candidate for the opposition leader. The party went against its principles of democracy and non-negotiation with PPP, the PTI seemed to succumb to the consequences of the poor system of the senate elections, by comprising its values and engaging in undemocratic tactics. What is tragic about it is that none of those tactics seem to have worked. It looks like the PTI is set to come out on the losing end if no deal is reached, where it has muddied its hands but had not even a single post of significance to show for it.

It is indeed regrettable that it does not seem that there will be a united opposition in the new round of Senate either. A strong opposition is good for democracy, as it provides checks and balances for the majority government. Though PML-N’s majority may have been hampered by its loss in the Chairman election, as well as not having an absolute majority, perhaps the party should take some comfort in the fact the opposition is too divided to present a real threat.