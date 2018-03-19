KARACHI - Divided Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) held two ceremonies at different location to mark its 34th Foundation Day.

MQM Bahadurabad led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held the gathering at Nihster Park Karachi while Sattar group namely MQM PIB Colony held the convention at Liaquatabad flyover.

Furthermore, MQM leaders from the both sides during their speeches on the foundation day called to end the difference but also held each other responsible for the division in the party ranks. Bahahduarbad leader once again targeted Karman Tissori and held him responsible for the entire episode while Sattar without naming Amir Khan narrate the story that few in Bahadadurabad want to capture the party with a desire to run the affairs as per their behest.

Addressing the gathering at Nishtar Park, MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said: “Today I am gloomy as for the first time party is holding two conventions to mark its foundation day.”

Calling Dr Farooq Sattar, he said MQM means a lot to us and keeping aside the personal difference we all should keep MQM first. I once again invite you-Sattar to come and join hands with party leadership for prosperity of party and eliminate feeling of divisions, said Siddiqui.

“Party convener slot is actually belongs to MQM‘s workers, I am ready to sacrifice and would continue work as a party workers. You-Sattar should also come forward and sacrifice for the unity. Kamran Tissori is not party a worker, he might be your friend. We are even ready to regard him as your friend but he is the man who is a key person for indulging party in division,” said Siddiqui. Few leaders after making an announcement to dissolve party Hyderabad Committee thought that they would conquer but today entire Hyderabad is present here in Nishtar Park to mark the party foundation day said Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan during his speech.

He said party was launched with a motive to bring the middle class people in the parliament and since then conspiracies were being hatched to defame it at every forum by the federal mindset. We have travelled a long time to bring the party at this stage and will not tolerate any act which could cause any sense of division.

He said that PML-Nawaz delegation came with a request of vote in the Senate Polls. Why should MQM would vote in favour of federal ruling party as during various meeting PML-Nawaz assured of announcing packages for Karachi but did nothing.

Faisal Sabzwari in his speech said due to some unpredicted reasons we are celebrating the key event of the party separately. From February 5, the decision making body of the party has taken decision to end the rifts between the leaders but unfortunately some of the people still kept their attitude first and ignored party clause.

Mayor Waseem Akhter claimed that party is untied and it has defeated all the conspiracies. MQM-P coordination committee hold key position in party and it will make all the decisions keeping in view the interest of voters.

On the other side, Dr Farooq Sattar who led PIB Colony group addressing the 34th foundation day gathering at Liaquatabad flyover, said that today the attendance of workers in the convention is evident that party after constant conspiracies was still untied however it was regrettable that two ceremonies were held in the city to mark party foundation day.

“Our forefathers gave sacrifices for the establishment of the Pakistan and on August 23, 2016 we disassociated the party leadership from the London chapter over the anti-state slogans. He said what ever happened was not just to minus any individual but it was a plan to minus country‘s one of the largest party of Pakistan,” Sattar added.

We are prepared for the upcoming general election and today I announce launching election campaign of the party for election 2018. Along with the campaign party is also going to initiate membership across the city from April 2, declared Sattar.

Further drawing attention towards the situation of the port city and issues, he vowed that I along with Khalid Maqbool Siddiuqui will create a plan to resolve the problems of citizens. And I will defeat all the conspiracies being hatched to divide us, said Sattar assuring the there is no division between Bahadurabad and PIB Colony and in near future issues would be resolved.

On the occasion, Sattar asked the workers that shall we accept Kamran Tessori resignation, which was rejected by the attendants.