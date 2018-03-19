SAMBRIAL - Students staged a protest in front of local press club against the principal of Govt Islamia College, Sambrial for torturing them here the other day.

The students, carrying banners and placards, told the media that they are regular students of the college. They said that they sat in the college lawn after attending classes a couple of days ago. Meanwhile, college principal Mirza Muhammad Nawaz along with other professors and guards came and started beating them. They alleged that the principal dragged them to the principal's office and locked them up there. "The reason of torture is that we had raised voice against the principal over non-submission of admission forms of some students and had complained the issue to the higher authorities," students alleged.

Principal Mirza Nawaz said that Irfan Ali, who led the protest, was an indiscipline student and had been threatening him and other professors of the college. "I had dropped Irfan Ali out of the college one week ago due to violation of the college discipline and hurling threats to the staff," the principal claimed. He explained the reason of incident that after being dropped out, Irfan Ali was not the student of the college but he was still coming to the college and violating the college discipline.