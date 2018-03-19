ZAIN ALI

KILIS - The Middle East has been going through an uncertain situation since beginning of the Syrian civil war six years back. The confirmed sources reveal that the war has displaced at least 6.5 million families. It has orphaned not less than a million children.

Citizens of the ill-fated war-torn country find no other way but to flee to the neighbouring countries where they have been living in refugee camps. About four million of the Syrian war escapees have taken refuge in Turkey. The Turkish government has sheltered as many as 100,000 Syrian refugees at a buffer zone established at Kilis City adjacent to the border of Syria. Those, who have managed to escape from the destructions of war, have been dragging their life battling severe weather and unfriendly circumstances.

In refugee camps, there are helpless Syrian women with their minor and even newborn children clung to their shoulders. They don’t even know whether their husbands are alive or killed in the war.

People in refugee camps have lost their families, their children, their dwellings and their belongings. All what they possess is hope. They hope one day the war would end. They hope one day they would return home. They hope one day the sun of peace would rise on Syrian land.

A Waqt News team visited a refugee camp in Kilis City. A Syrian woman there expressed gratitude to the team for highlighting their plight in international media. She said that the Turkish government had been making all out efforts for solution to the problems being faced by the refugees. “However, the rapid rise in the number of refugees has outnumbered the local population of Kilis City which has made it difficult for the government to deal with the refugee crisis,” she maintained. The Syrian refugees have been living on aid they receive from the people visiting them at their camps. A Pakistani NGO has established a bakery at Kilis City which provides food to 100,000 refugees on daily basis.