KARACHI - A taxi driver was killed in the firing from unknown men in Nagan-Chaurangi, an area of Karachi.

The unknown men opened fires that killed one person on board. However, police arrived at the crime scene and shifted the dead body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital wherein the killed driver’s identity was ascertained as Shahnawaz.

According to the SSP (central) Dr Rizwan, the incident cannot be termed as dacoity as the miscreants opened fire from inside of the car and the incident could be due to personal enmity. Furthermore, Murdered ‘Shahnawaz’ was a retired employee of PIA and later, he had been driving a taxi at a private company.

The police told that three bullets have been fired on head and back of the deceased person.