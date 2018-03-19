PESHAWAR - Tourism Corporation Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Adventure Edge Club organised a water rafting activity for minority communities at Kabul River from Jehangira to Old Attock Bridge located on the Indus River on Sunday.

Members of minority communities in large numbers including men, women and youth participated in the boating adventure. Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Sikandar Zeeshan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Over 80 members from Christian, Hindu and Sikh communities participated in the event, who raced from Jehangira to Old Attock Bridge and covered the six kilometres distance in 10 boats.

Before embarking on the race, the participants were facilitated to experience the best guides, rafting equipment and refreshments. Transportation, food, first-aid and other facilities were also provided during the event.

Rescue 1122, police and personnel of emergency departments were present to provide security and emergency services to the participants.

Talking to media, the participants said that it was a good gesture from the TCKP and the Adventure Edge Club to provide recreational opportunities to the marginalised communities of the province so they could also enjoy their lives. They said that it was an adventurous and thrilling event and they fully enjoyed it.

The women members praised Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government for organising events like rafting, boating, train safari tours and other activities for the minority communities. They said that the event provided recreational opportunities to the youth and families and would promote adventure tourism in the region.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes and certificates to the participants.

The TCKP had also organised the first-ever rafting activity at River Kabul in 2017. The activity was meant to provide opportunities of entertainment, adventure and eco-friendly tourism to youth and families of the province and country as well.

The Department had arranged various events of cultural, religious and adventure tourism and sports including rafting, paragliding, jeep rally and zip-lining in Peshawar, Misri Banda and Akora Khattak in Nowshera, Shabqadar in Charsadda, Kohat and Khanpur Lake in Haripur district for the youth and families. More events of rafting, paragliding, jeep rally and zip-lining and water sports have been planned in the current calendar, a statement said.