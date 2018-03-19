OKARA - The female teacher of a local primary school here in Basirpur allegedly fractured the arm of a Class-I student for not reading a lesson in the classroom.

Father of the boy demanded the chief minister and the education authorities to take notice of the teacher's torture.

Abdul Latif, resident of Mohallah Sheikhupura, told The Nation that his five-year-old son Moazzam Jahangir was admitted to Govt Primary School No-4. He said that the boy's teacher had asked him to read a lesson which he couldn't. Upon which Teacher Nargis Rani infuriated and she subjected the minor boy to severe physical punishment during which his arm got fractured.

"When I reached the school to enquire about the injury my son sustained, the school headmaster and the boy's class teacher denied any torture on the boy," Abdul Latif said.

Abdul Latif, however, obtained an MLC from Okara DHQ Hospital and submitted applications to all the authorities concerned for action against school headmaster Muhammad Shafiq and teacher Nargis Rani.

Furthermore, two other children of Abdul Latif - Bilal Latif and Afzaal Latif - also studied at the same school. The school administration had struck them off from the school.