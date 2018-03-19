NOORPUR THAL - The academic institutions equipped with a team of mature, dedicated and motivated educationists can play a vital role in grooming of the youth.

This was maintained by Khushab District Deputy Director Colleges Tanveer Ahmad Qureshi during an address to an annual prize distribution ceremony of Govt Commerce College, Noorpur Thal here the other day.

He pointed out that teachers had a vital role to play in nation building. He advised them to fulfil their responsibility towards the society with dedication and even stronger commitment. He congratulated the students who won top positions in various educational competitions.

Tanveer Ahmad Qureshi said that such brilliant students were heroes of the nation. He said that hard work of these students was a testimony that nothing was impossible.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N (Youth Wing) Punjab vice president Malik Khalid Awan said that education was the only way to progress and prosperity, adding that students must work hard to acquire quality education to excel in every field of life. He expressed his pleasure over the performance of the college and advised the students to make progress in every field of life.

Malik Khalid said that the government was committed to make educational reforms and special attention was being given to primary and higher education.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Govt Commerce College Principal Malik Hafeez highlighted the achievements of the institution. He appreciated cooperation of social workers - Malik Ejaz Hussain Burhan and Haji Aman Ullah khan - for the betterment of the institution.

Noorpur Thal Tehsil Municipal Committee chairman Rao Muhammad Alam, vice chairman Haji Allah Bakhsh, PML-N tehsil president Malik Manzoor Ahmad Baga, educationists, students and parents attended the event. In the end, position holder students were distributed prizes.