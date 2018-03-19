Islamabad - Sarunchana Rattanasin of Thailand bagged the 3rd PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship title here at the Islamabad Golf Course on Sunday.

She was successful in putting up a comprehensive all-round display of steady golf play and with three rounds gross scores of 67, 77 and 78 with an aggregate of 222. For the skilled, adept and battle hardened Sarunchana, this represents a victory of prestige and honor and she has achieved this success by curbing the challenge of some very skilled lady golfers like Tantita from Thailand, Sonia from Bangladesh and Ghazala Yasmin from Pakistan.

On the final day, the Thai’s challenger was her countrymate Tantita Wong played forceful golf and tried to edge past Sarunchana, but in the final reckoning, the ultimate winner played exceedingly well in the last four holes and remained on the road to final victory.

"Winning in Pakistan is a memorable occasion and I just loved the control I showed in the final moments. I certainly feel sorry for my Thai colleague, who missed beating me by just one stroke. All I can say is well tried Tantita and thanks Pakistan for a wonderful time,” said Sarunchana after winning the trophy. Tantita Wong was runner-up with a score of 223 and Sonia Akhter of Bangladesh was third with gross 240.

As regards the performers in the net section of the gold category, Hamna Amjad of Kamra Golf Club secured first net prize with three rounds aggregate score of net 12 under par. Runner-up net was Zaibun Nisa of Royal Palm while Liza Akhter of Bangladesh was third.

In the race for honors in silver category, the first gross was won by Naghmana Atif of Karachi Golf Club while Tehmina Rashid of Islamabad finished second and Abiha Hanim Sayed of Karachi third. The net first was secured by Shahzadi Gulfam of Punjab Police while Marina Khan of Karachi was runner-up net and Shabana Shahid of Karachi finished third.

In other categories, Ayesha Moazzam (Garrison) won the first gross, Mrs Saleem Akhter (MGGC) second and Mrs Farnaz Bajwa (MGGC) third while Suhyung Jung (Islamabad) won first net, Asma Maqsood (Abbotabad) second and Nighat Sultana (Rawalpindi) third.

The 3rd PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship turned out to be a wonderful event, thanks to the efforts of two accomplished ladies Dr Asma Shami of PGF and tournament director Zeenat Ayesha and the support of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and its president Lt Gen M Hilal. In the end, the prizes were awarded to the winners of different categories by Dr Sania Nishter in a grand function held at the Islamabad Golf Club and was attended by PGF secretary Brig Ijaz Khan and the participating lady golfers and elites of the city.