Saria Jadoon

On Sunday, the National People’s Congress voted to eliminate presidential term limits allowing Xi Jinping to rule ad infinitum. If he could, in his words, Donald Trump would also not mind ‘giving it a shot’. A protégé of dictator Zia-ul-Haq, our former, now debarred Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tried his hands on it in 1998 through the fifteenth amendment to the constitution which would promulgate Shariah in the country and assign to them the echelon of Amir-ul-Momineen. Authority is riveting. Hundreds of thousands of lives fall short of gratifying Bashar al-Assad’s appetite to hold on to the throne. Perils of persecution beset Putin’s foes in the same way dissent carries heavy toll in Erdogen’s Turkey. In a world of desperate strongmen, power embraces Angela Merkel as effortlessly as complimentary monikers of ‘Mutti’. Germany’s youngest and first female Chancellor has the intimate flair for survival in the vile, male-dominated orb of politics without contaminating her hands. Defying political obituaries, she is at the tiller of Europe’s biggest economy, uninterruptedly for the fourth time. An edgy ride, but her record implies that she can brave it.

The outcome of September 24, 2017 elections for the Bundestag was stamped with some historic footnotes. In the battle-lines that were set, the old school Angela Merkel remained the ‘cool’ option, also for majority of youngsters. Her Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister-party, the Christian Social Union with 32% yield at the polls ostensibly prevailed but with all-time low figures for themselves and their earlier allies, the Social Democratic Union. What befuddled the viewers was the meteoric elevation of the Euro-skeptic, neo-Nazi party Alternative for Germany which obtained 13% of the vote and for the first time since the Second World War, a far-right party has made way to the federal Parliament. Altogether held responsible for undoing the taboo of insular politics in the country, the results read aloud loss for Merkel in victory. Breakdown of consultations for the composition of a Jamaica coalition fomented qualms about a political calamity in the citadel of the European Union. Her former partners in the government, the SPD became the knight in the Chancellor’s shining armor, ending the longest power interval in the Federal Republic of Germany’s history. On March 14 when Merkel took oath in the presence of her mother, Herlind Kasner and husband Joachim Sauer at the Bundestag gallery, she had ceded the vital finance and foreign ministries to the SPD. By way of 35 CDU/CSU/SPD members not voting for her, how and whether she can make this exhausted and indisposed less than absolute majority work remains to be seen.

Chancellor Merkel is indubitably a connoisseur of coalition politics. Nothing like the polarized, overwrought political practices in most democracies, she appears to have espoused a more cautious and consensual attitude to decision-making. So much that one can barely set apart the centre-right CDU from the centre-left SPD. Notwithstanding criticism also from the farthest elements of both parties, the middle ground has worked well for them and the stability of a country with an intricate past and where ideology is viewed with suspicion. A glaring example of this is Germany’s outstanding economic health, which owes less to Merkel’s schemes than favorable European conditions and is glossed with blueprints from her predecessor, the SPD’s Gerhard Schroder. Her wisdom to rise above associations to go on with his agenda however merits recognition. In less than a generation, Germany, which was not long ago the ailing man of Europe, has emerged as a global economic giant, having effectively surmounted the financial crisis of 2007-8 from which many of the neighborhood could not really convalesce. With growth rates envied by others in the continent, Germany is perhaps the only country in the developed world to run on budget surplus with trifling unemployment figures. All this, while the flag-bearer of austerity has paused from conservative economics to adopt SPD’s treasured policies such as introducing Germany’s first national wage, lowering the retirement age to 63 and increased social spending. While it sustains concord, cashing in on her rivals’ policies is also an instrument for CDU’s longevity in power.

Merkel’s lasting realization would be a progressive multi-cultural society amid the proliferation of ferocious, flag-waving politics of identity in Europe and across. The principle ordeal of her Chancellery that almost cost her office was the migrant crisis of 2015. Merkel showed mirror to the conscience of reluctant global powerbrokers that said ‘Never Again’ after the Holocaust when she took the daring decision to admit 1.5 million, mainly Muslim refugees in Germany and integrate them in the society. While lionized internationally for the righteous stance and offered to run for the position of the Secretary General of the United Nations, she has also been dubbed as the ‘Mutti of all errors’ for miscalculating the scope of the problem and stimulating populism in the continent by thrusting migrant numbers on not so well-off, mostly homogeneous countries in the European Union with no obligations to settle twentieth century wrongs. Unmoved by condemnation and invoking the European ideals of human dignity, liberty and democracy, Merkel has pressed on doing more to deal with the causes of migration. To her exoneration, Germany for the most part stayed safe from the chain of terrorist attacks on Europe and if assimilated properly, these stateless people will in the long run help ameliorate the country’s demographic woes – moral win but not without well-being of fatherland. Though it brought AfD to the fore, its legislator was slapped 1000 Euros fine for tweeting picture of the secret ballot and another party member ousted from the visitors’ gallery for displaying ‘Merkel has to go’ banner on the onset of new Bundestag, it looks more of an aberration in the otherwise still German politics and could be reversed if the Chancellor finds way to win over AfD supporters and she is pretty adept at it given admiration for her in opposing political camps of SPD, FDP and Greens.

In times of a resurgent wave of feminism following Hillary Clinton’s bid for the Presidency and the unfolding of sexual abuse in Hollywood, Germany emanates rays of hopefulness. Without flashing trinkets, Mrs. Merkel has redefined what it means to be a woman in a largely conformist society – besides appearing atop the Forbes honor roll of the world’s most powerful women for seven consecutive years, from parent benefit policies that have led to increased participation of women in the workforce to legislation to increase the number of women in decision-making positions which has resulted in larger share of female executives and board members in big businesses than the European average. An oddity when she took office for the first time in 2005, twelve years later, with three biggest political parties headed by women, a generation wonders if a man can become the Chancellor of Germany. Power depraves men and women alike – some bask in blood, others in money. What distinguishes Angela Merkel from a herd of political leaders is her incorruptibility in position of authority. She resides in her own apartment in the Mitte district of Berlin rather than the Chancellery and is often seen shopping for grocery at a local store. Her husband flies on budget airlines instead of accompanying her on government jets. More than a decade later, Chancellor Merkel’s biggest scandal is the replication of outfit at the opening of Bayreuth Wagner Opera.