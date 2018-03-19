TOBA TEK SINGH - Two youth allegedly raped their orphan cousin here on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Shabbir, resident Gaushala locality submitted to the Toba City Police that parents of the affected girl had died and he was her guardian. He said that both the accused Khalida and Kashif, cousin of the girl (identity withhold) took her them with on the pretext of a family function.

They, however, took her to unidentified place instead of their house where they served some intoxicants to the girl in juice. As a result she fell unconscious, upon which they raped her in turn repeatedly all the day. The police said medical examination of the girl has proved the rape charge and one accused Khalid has been arrested while raids for the arrest of the other are being conducted.

Police accused of

dillydallying

A complainant on Sunday accused the Rajana Police of inaction to arrest an alleged kidnapper and recover his kidnapped niece despite a lapse two months.

Khalid Javed, resident of Chak 291/GB, Lahorian Wala, told a a press conference here at Toba Press Club, saying that his niece (Z) was allegedly kidnapped by one Waris Ali. He feared that the accused might had killed the girl. He said that although police had registered a case and taken into custody some suspected accomplices of the accused but so far neither the real culprit could be arrested, nor the girl could be recovered.

When contacted the Rajana police muharrar claimed that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused and recover the girl.