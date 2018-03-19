LAHORE (PR): UCP Business School, University of Central Punjab is organizing its 5th International Conference on Contemporary Issues in Business Management (ICIBM) with special focus on "Entrepreneurial Thinking for Strategic Excellence" during March 21-22.

Keeping its traditions, the UCP Business School has engaged prominent researchers and academicians, including Dr Nauman Farooqi, Professor and Dean, School of Social Sciences at Mount Allison University, Canada, and Aqeel Ahmed, from the University of Southampton, United Kingdom. Apart from 40 paper presentations from 28 different universities across Pakistan, in nine different sub-themes of entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership and organizational performance, are going to participate.

The conference has also arranged a plenary session with leading discussants from the industry and corporate sector to highlight the importance of entrepreneurial thinking and its role in 21 century corporate world.

The conference is emphasizing on research collaborations among universities as well as industry and corporate sector to effectively accelerate the linkages and commercialization of knowledge.

On second day, Dr. Jawad Syed, Dean, Suleman Dawood School of Business will give a post on significance of publishing in high-impact journals, followed by a post-conference talk on dialogical organization development and its relevance to Pakistan and a post-conference workshop on structural equational modelling, specifically designed for researchers and PhD students.