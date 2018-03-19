KASUR - A woman died after the quack she had visited for treatment administered her wrong injection at Ellahabad here the other day.

Sheeman Bibi, 40, wife of Yahya, resident of Bhagi Wala went to Al-Tariq Pharmacy on Kanganpur Road. Her condition became even more critical as soon as Dr Aslam, a quack there, administered her wrong injection. She died at the clinic.

Her family demanded action against the quack. Ellahabad police launched investigation.

On the other hand, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding bus on Dipalpur Road near Fatehpur. Police said that Waqas Ahmed, resident of Kot Haleem Khan was on the way to Kasur City from Khuddian Khas on a motorbike. Near Fatehpur, a speeding bus hit the bike from the rear. Resultantly, Waqas sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. Kasur Saddr police were investigating.

INJURED

Four people were injured in two separate incidents. According to Kanganpur police, Ahmed Aslam and Liaqat Ali had been locked in enmity over a property issue. The other day, Ahmed Aslam shot at and injured Liaqat and two others including Mustafa and Muhabbat Ali.

In another incident, Sajid was at his sister's house when a scuffle occurred between him and Tariq, brother of his sister's husband. Tariq opened fire on Sajid, leaving him with critical injuries. Police were investigating.

Students protest against 'torture' by principal

Staff Reporter from Sambrial adds: Students staged a protest in front of local press club against the principal of Govt Islamia College, Sambrial for torturing them here the other day.

The students, carrying banners and placards, told the media that they are regular students of the college. They said that they sat in the college lawn after attending classes a couple of days ago. Meanwhile, college principal Mirza Muhammad Nawaz along with other professors and guards came and started beating them. They alleged that the principal dragged them to the principal's office and locked them up there. "The reason of torture is that we had raised voice against the principal over non-submission of admission forms of some students and had complained the issue to the higher authorities," students alleged.

Principal Mirza Nawaz said that Irfan Ali, who led the protest, was an indiscipline student and had been threatening him and other professors of the college. "I had dropped Irfan Ali out of the college one week ago due to violation of the college discipline and hurling threats to the staff," the principal claimed. He explained the reason of incident that after being dropped out, Irfan Ali was not the student of the college but he was still coming to the college and violating the college discipline.