KASUR - A woman died after the quack she had visited for treatment administered her wrong injection at Ellahabad here the other day.

Sheeman Bibi, 40, wife of Yahya, resident of Bhagi Wala went to Al-Tariq Pharmacy on Kanganpur Road. Her condition became even more critical as soon as Dr Aslam, a quack there, administered her wrong injection. She died at the clinic.

Her family demanded action against the quack. Ellahabad police launched investigation.

On the other hand, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding bus on Dipalpur Road near Fatehpur. Police said that Waqas Ahmed, resident of Kot Haleem Khan was on the way to Kasur City from Khuddian Khas on a motorbike. Near Fatehpur, a speeding bus hit the bike from the rear. Resultantly, Waqas sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. Kasur Saddr police were investigating.

INJURED

Four people were injured in two separate incidents. According to Kanganpur police, Ahmed Aslam and Liaqat Ali had been locked in enmity over a property issue. The other day, Ahmed Aslam shot at and injured Liaqat and two others including Mustafa and Muhabbat Ali.

In another incident, Sajid was at his sister's house when a scuffle occurred between him and Tariq, brother of his sister's husband. Tariq opened fire on Sajid, leaving him with critical injuries. Police were investigating.