LAHORE - The local players of Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi Sunday arrived the city to take part in the first eliminator to be played tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the historical Gaddafi Stadium.

Peshawar and Quetta finished third and fourth respectively on the points table with the same points — 10 apiece — but different run-rates to set an eliminator date. Soon after landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Quetta Gladiators management shared their pictures and videos on social media. The Gladiators players included skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Rahat Ali, M Nawaz, Umar Amin and Hassan Khan. “Can’t wait to play against @PeshawarZalmi because Gladiators vs Zalmi is always special,” Gladiators tweeted.

They will miss the services of recently retired Kevin Pietersen, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and England opener Jason Roy as the trio refused to travel to Pakistan citing security as a serious concern. Thus, Quetta had to sign three players and they chose to pick Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera, who was initially picked by Multan Sultans, but he did not play any match for the debutantes and hence was available for transfer. The other two players selected by Quetta include top-order Yorkshire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore and West Indies left-hand opener Johnson Charles. They will be traveling to Lahore for the first eliminator with Chris Green, Julien Fountain and Mahamudullah, while Gadiators’ mentor Sir Viv Richards will also be arriving Lahore today (Monday).

“The local players have arrived in Lahore and will be doing a practice session before the game, while all international players will be arriving today (Monday), a day before the match, and will have some participate in net practice with the team before the eliminator,” Gladiators’ media manager Nabeel Hashmi said.

Commenting on the signing of Perera, he said: “We talked to the PSL player management to sign Perera as he didn’t play a single game for Multan Sultans. However, Sultans do have the first right to retain him next year, but since he didn’t play at all so we asked for him and the move was allowed.”

He also informed that team owner Nadeem Omar and team management are in talks with South African Rilee Rossouw but things are not final yet. “We want him to travel with the team. He hasn’t taken a final decision yet, but we are hopeful he will say yes,” Hashmi added.

Meanwhile, defending champions Peshawar Zalmi’s complete squad is travelling to Pakistan. Their local have arrived the provincial capital after a stopover in Karachi from Dubai.

Former Pakistan captain and senior Zalmi player M Hafeez shared his home-coming excitement on Twitter, saying he is looking forward to the time when the entire PSL will be played in Pakistan.

“Back in my beloved country Pakistan to play the knock-out stage of PSL3. Excited to play in our own grounds and witness to most passionate crowd of cricket. Insha Allah, want to play whole league in Pakistan soon. See you all in Lahore on March 20,” Hafeez tweeted.

Zalmi team manager Abdul Rehman said: “All International players are coming to Lahore along with the captain on Monday and will be doing a practice session in the evening.

“All the local players have arrived and the team is optimistic to win the match as the complete squad is arriving. This has given the team much-needed confidence and we will be able to form the same type of combination in the match as we did in Dubai and Sharjah to find a spot in the second eliminator. We are confident to defend the title,” Abdul Rehman added.

Strict security arrangements have been made to provide foolproof security to all the visiting players and officials. Two knock-out matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on March 20 and 21, while the final will be staged at National Stadium Karachi on March 25.