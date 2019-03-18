Share:

RAWALPINDI-The passing-out ceremony of 60th Batch of Probationer assistant sub inspectors was held at Police Training College, Sihala on Monday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi was chief guest on the occasion while DIG Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah, DIG Training Tariq Masood Yasin, Commandant PTC Sihala Ehsan Tufail, Deputy Commandant Ashfaq Aslam, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan and other senior and junior police officers were also present on the occasion.

As many as 271 ASIs passed out, who also took oath to ensure supremacy of law and protect rights and self respect of citizens.

Addressing on the occasion, IG Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi said Punjab police used modern technology to change the thana culture: front desks have been set up, 8787 police complaint number, police record management system, crime record management system and Safe City projects are included in these measures.

He asked the passing-out police officers to work with honesty and dedication and ignore personal interests and pride. He said that the Sihala Police Training College had the distinguished status that it provides training not only to law enforcement agencies of the county but police officers from foreign countries also get training here.

He said he has been himself monitoring some 716 police stations through CCTV cameras across the province as all the station house officers have been directed to remain present in their officers from 3 to 5pm to listen the complaints of public.

Commandant Sihala Police College Ehasan Tufail said that 86,000 police officers had got training from the college while apart from Punjab Police, officers of police of others three provinces, Railways Police, Motorway Police, NAB, FIA, Federal Capital Police, and Customs also get training here. He said the police officers have been given training of intelligence by ISI, IB and CTD. Shields and prizes were given to newly recruited police officers who showed excellent performance during training.