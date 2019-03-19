Share:

LAHORE (PR) More than thirty thousand workers, officers and engineers working in electricity distribution companies (Discos) and performing their duties diligently would be brought on regular cadre in near future while the cases of daily labour working for years would be considered later.

The restriction upon the recruitment in the distribution of the companies would be removed in order to cope with the rising quantum of work.

This was declared by Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Energy, in a bilateral meeting held with the delegation of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA.

The union was represented by Abdul Latif Nizamani, president, Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary, and Haji Ramzan Achakzai, joint president, Iqbal Baloch, Haji Zaher Gul, Tariq Niazi, Ramzan Jadon and others.

The minister acknowledged and appreciated the services of workers and advised the workers to get observed the safety regulations at work place to prevent accidents.