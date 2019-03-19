Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court here on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan by 15 days on Monday. The former Punjab senior minister and PTI leader is on judicial remand in the jail for allegedly owning offshore companies and assets beyond his known means.

The jail authorities presented Khan before Special Judge Accountability Court in Lahore Syed Najamul Hasan amid high security. His counsel argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had detained his client for many days. However, he added, no reference had so far been filed against the PTI leader. To the grievance, the NAB prosecutor replied that the reference was being prepared and would be filed as soon as it becomes ready.

After hearing the arguments of both the side, the court extended the physical remand of Aleem Khan till April 2 and directed the jail authorities to present the accused before the court once his remand expires. During the last hearing, the court had rejected the request made by the accountability watchdog to extend his physical remand sent him on judicial remand to jail.

The accountability court also asked NAB prosecutor to expedite the filing of a reference. On February 6 this year, Aleem Khan was taken into custody by NAB for owing assets beyond his known sources of income. After his arrest, Khan had tendered his resignation as Punjab senior minister.