The Foreign Office on Tuesday confirmed that there was no casualty of any Pakistani in the terrorist attack in the Netherlands.

READ MORE: US to designate Brazil as major non-NATO ally

“Our ambassador has informed that all Pakistanis are safe after yesterday’s terrorist attack in the Netherlands,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet in reference to the statement of Pakistan’s envoy Shujjat Rathore in the Hague.

A gunman had opened fire on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday, killing one person and wounding several others.