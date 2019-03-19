Share:

MIRPURKHAS - The employees of Education Board Mirpurkhas started three-day strike on Monday against Sindh government decision to include all education boards under Sindh Education Regulatory Authority.

The strike was started under the banner of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) Educational Board Mirpurkhas.

The employees closed all the doors and the main gate of the board building and set up a protest camp. They wore black armbands.

Speaking to media men, Apca president Nauman Rajput alleged that Dr Asim had close relations with PPP leadership; and he took the Sindh government into confidence to include all education boards under Sindh Education Regulatory Authority so that in future transfer postings might be made on bribe basis and he would be able to use the all boards for his vested interests.

He strongly condemned the government for the above decision and urged it to reconsider its decision in best interest of students. Controller Examination Anwer Aleem Khanzada blamed that all the boards were autonomous bodies, and they created their resources and ensured payments of salaries to employees from their own resources.