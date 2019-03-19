Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said enhanced cooperation in the fields of information and culture was a key to forge ties among the world nations.

He stated this during a meeting with MrsIrina Akulovich, Director General BELTA, news agency of Belarus, who called on him along with Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Ermolovich here. The minister said Pakistan enjoyed warm and cordial relations with Belarus and would like to further strengthen the same in the areas of culture and information.

He emphasised the need for exchange of cultural troupes comprising singers, dancers, musicians and artists as it would help in understanding each other’s culture and values, besides reinforcing people-to-people contacts.

The BELTA Director General thanked the minister for accepting invitation to attend the opening ceremony of photo exhibition celebrating the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Pakistan.

She said the exhibition would provide an opportunity to understand more about Belarus, its people, culture and achievements.

The ambassador said the President of Belarus attached great value to the relations with Pakistan and “we will like to further strengthen these ties in the areas mutually beneficial for the people of both countries.”

Fawad said Pakistan was a serene and beautiful country and “we will welcome Belarusian visitors to come to Pakistan and enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of its Northern Areas.”