LOS ANGELES-Brie Bella can’t wait to have a ‘’normal’’ life. The ‘Total Divas’ star made the decision to retire from wrestling to spend more time with her family and she can’t wait for everything to change.

Speaking on the new episode of ‘Total Bellas’, which aired on Sunday (17.03.19) night, she said: ‘’I just can’t wait for next week to come because it’s gonna be, all of a sudden, normal life. Like, being with Birdie every day. And it makes me excited to move to Phoenix just to know that I’ll have more stability and that things will just feel a little more normal.’’

Nikki was ‘’shocked’’ to learn her sister Brie - who has 22-month-old daughter Birdie with her husband Daniel Bryan - wanted to turn her back on her career as she always thought they would retire together.

Brie told Nikki: ‘’So I decided after Evolution, I’m gonna be fully retired. Fully done and that Bryan and I are looking for a house in Phoenix because we’re moving back. Birdie is truly number one.’’

Whilst Nikki added in a confessional: ‘’I’m a bit shocked right now hearing Brie say that she’s going to retire and move to Phoenix. Like talk about dropping two huge bombs. I guess retirement; I always thought that’d be something Brie and I would talk about together. I just did not expect this big change after such an incredible comeback.’’