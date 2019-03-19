Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a comprehensive system of cleanliness will be introduced in cities and rural areas on a permanent basis under the Clean Green Pakistan campaign.

In his message issued here on Monday on the start of cleanliness week under Clean Green Pakistan campaign, Buzdar said this programme depicted the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and all segments of the society should play their role in this regard.

“It is sanguine that the cleanliness week will be celebrated at hospitals and other medical institutions as well,” he said, adding that plantation is a social service and keeping in view its importance students and others should proactively take part in this campaign.

In the first phase, he said, Clean Green Pakistan campaign has been started in 1,000 localities in 107 rural union councils and plantation will be done in all districts through the forest department.

The target is to plant more than one million saplings through the local government department, metropolitan corporation, municipal corporations and rural union councils. The chief minister said that 111,000 acres of state land were retrieved from squatters during a recent anti-encroachment campaign.

He said that a land data bank would be set up for best use of retrieved land. He said that plantation had been started on the retrieved land and it would be used to increase the forest area in the province.

CHILD PROTECTION

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has decided to initiate an awareness campaign in far-flung areas of the province. Buzdar said, “Children are our future and CPWB should create awareness through a campaign as comprehensive steps are required to save children from societal evils. We will make every effort to protect children’s rights.”

In this regard, CPWB Chairperson Sara Ahmad will visit southern Punjab. In the first phase of her journey, she will visit child protection bureau, SOS children’s village and social welfare department in Multan today (March 19). After this, she will visit DG Khan on March 20 to initiate a public awareness campaign. She will lead an awareness walk besides addressing a local school and college in Taunsa Sharif.

CM CONGRATULATES NATION

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the successful holding of fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL-4) cricket tournament.

In a message, he said, “Peaceful Pakistan has won and enemies of peace have lost. The efforts of line departments for successfully holding the mega event are praiseworthy. In fact, a new history has been written and enemies of peace have been given a message that they cannot scare us. The passion of Pakistanis is commendable. It is hoped that sports activities will be restored in stadiums now. I am happy to witness the performance of Quetta and Peshawar players. Ehsan Mani made PSL-4 successful with hard work and the entire world has realised that Pakistanis love peace and sports.”

MURDER OF DOCTORS IN ATTOCK

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of two doctors in Attock and sought a report from the Rawalpindi regional police officer. Ordering a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, he said that criminals should be brought to a court of law soon. Police have started an investigation by arresting three suspects.

SANITATION AND PLANTATION WEEK

The Punjab government is celebrating the ongoing week as Sanitation and Tree Plantation Week in a bid to make Punjab clean and green.

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Basharat Raja inaugurated the campaign by cleaning a place and planting a tree at the oval ground of Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday. He was accompanied by VC Prof Dr Syed Ameer Hassan Shah, Local Government Secretary Saif Anjum, DC Saleha Saeed, TV anchor and poet Wasi Shah and a number of civil officers, educationists, students, media persons and civil society persons.

Addressing the audience, Raja said the sanitation and plantation drive was a beginning to educate people about continuing efforts for a better Punjab and Pakistan. He said the drive was started on the directions of the chief minister in line with the prime minister’s vision of Clean Green Pakistan.

The minister said the campaign will move from top to the lower level to eliminate the discrimination between urban and rural areas. Besides sanitation, he said, one million trees will be planted during the period from 18th to 23rd March in schools, hospitals and other public places. Furthermore, a pilot project of sanitation will be started in 108 selected union councils of Punjab with the assistance of the World Bank, he added.

The minister urged that cleanliness must not be regarded as sole responsibility of the government and each citizen should realise it is his/her moral and social duty to keep their home and surroundings clean. He thanked the VC, faculty members and students for taking active part in the event.