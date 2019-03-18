Share:

LOS ANGELES - Cate Blanchett loves to ‘’recycle and re-wear’’ timeless outfits.

The 49-year-old actress tries to ‘’hold onto’’ couture garments that she has acquired over the years and re-work the ‘’beautifully made’’ pieces because ‘’fashion always looks backwards’’.

Speaking to UK Vogue, she said: ‘’I love fashion. I see it all as costume. That’s where it springs from [for me], an interest in character and costume - but also when you get to work with great designers or people who are so good at tailoring or interested in forward-looking ideas. ‘’If you look at people like Roksanda Ilincic and her incredible collection where she smashes those extraordinary colours and patterns together.

, it is really inspiring.

‘’Recently I was unpacking stuff and I found an Armani suit that I’ve had since 1997. You hold onto these things; you don’t necessarily need to have the latest and the new.