Share:

LAHORE (PR) The Centre for Business and Society (CBS) was recently inaugurated at the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB). The CBS has been set up to engender action, education, policy debates and research within a new order of business and societal priorities for Pakistan. The event highlighted perhaps the most pressing issue of our time, gender balance and the eradication of violence against women. The inauguration of the CBS thus, commemorated the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Human Rights Day’ with a play by Ajoka Theatre.

The CBS will provide a safe, collaborative space for faculty, staff, students and community members to interact, deliberate, debate, engage, and create a stimulating narrative on the most pressing social issues facing Pakistan. Through education, research, and experiential learning at the grassroot levels, LUMS faculty, staff students and members from the broader community will work together to develop novel and innovative solutions to complex social problems. CBS will impact policymaking by fostering innovative channels of information exchange enabling evidence-based knowledge to inform key public policy issues.

The much anticipated inauguration event commenced with a brief address by Patron and Founder of LUMS, Syed Babar Ali who spoke about the significance of creating discourse around pertinent social issues facing the country and congratulated the business school on the launch of its new centre. Honourary Dean SDSB, Dr Alnoor Bhimani launched the Centre noting that it will prioritise activities in relation to global sustainable development goals. He stated that it is the goal and responsibility of the leading business school in the country to provide leadership across all domains of action which advance societal betterment. “SDSB will address critical and socially relevant issues, with a focus on gender based violence and the rights of women. Pakistan cannot remain at the bottom of global gender gap indicators and a way out of this is for all individuals to consciously opt for ‘just put her first’ across educational, economic, social and health decisions. What is good for women is good for Pakistan and should be an ingrained motto for the nation,” said Dr. Bhimani.