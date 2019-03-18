Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority on Monday during drive against encroachment demolished five houses and their boundary walls located at Mouza Malpur in the federal capital.

The operation was conducted under supervision of Assistant Director Syed Adalat Shah following the directions of Director Enforcement CDA, said a statement issued here.

Assistant Commissioner, Police personnel including lady police and Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO Directorate) also participated in the operation which handed over the acquired land to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) after successful operation.

The civic authority also directed concerned quarters to issue notices to the rest of the encroachers to vacate the land voluntarily or be ready to face legal action.

CDA would plant trees under the Green and Clean Pakistan Drive on the recovered areas.