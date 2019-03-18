ISLAMABAD: Five Christian Employees of Capital Development Authority will proceed to Vatican City for performing their religious rituals on expenses of the Authority. The computerised balloting was carried out amongst Christian employees of the Authority here at the CDA Headquarters on Monday. The balloting ceremony was also attended by Chief Commissioner ICT/Chairman CDA, while Member Estate, Director General (Administration) of the Authority, General Secretary.
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 19, 2019
