Rawalpindi-Centre for Energy Research Asia in collaboration with Nation Development Organisation is planning to organise capacity building workshops in major cities of the country to improve the skills and knowledge of journalists to give coverage to disadvantages of climate change in the country.

Initially, the training workshops will be organised in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar to train media men to cover climate change in their newspapers/TV channels like other news items.

These views were expressed by CERA Regional Director Kitty Bu while talking to media men after holding “Orientation Session for Journalists: Challenges of Climate Change and Role of Media” at a local hotel at Liaquat Bagh on Monday. She was also flanked by NDO Pakistan Director Asim Nawaz, Director Outreach Ahmed Khan and Advocacy Manager Azhar Lashari. The session was attended by a large number of reputed journalists. Kitty Bu said that climate change had become an issue of great concern all over the world. She added that the globe was getting warmer day by day which had alerted people living in it.

“The earth is getting dirty, creating difficulties for the human being as well as their living creatures on earth,” CERA Regional Director added. She said that international media organisations and news papers in China, Singapore and other countries were paying special attention to make special task forces and beat reporters to give coverage to the global issue. She said that Pakistan should also give importance to challenges of climate change and should print/on air its disadvantages in media to educate and aware the people.

She said that she would hold meetings with Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Wazir as well as heads, editors, resident editors and bureau chiefs of TV channels and newspapers to urge them to put the issue of climate change in streamline. She said that she started her carrier as a broadcast journalist which later she quit because her two children suffered asthma due to polluted environment in China. “I migrated to Singapore with my family to save lives of my children and decided to work on climate change to sensitise the world,” she said. Earlier, the speakers said that it had been realised that the world would become dangerous place to live if measures were not taken in water and air.

The issue has got tremendous attention from developed world, and many summits and conferences have been held to discuss the factors for climate change and increasing pollution in the whole world. They said that Pakistan was consistently named one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change and water scarcity. They said that Pakistan was facing water stress and heading towards water scarcity due to combination of climate change and unsustainable developments.

“In countries like Pakistan, which is facing problems of poverty, violence, terrorism, intolerance, energy shortage and slow economic growth, the environment is a topic very little discussed,” they said. sdaidThey suggested encouraging youth to become well informed and more involved in educating the public about the climate change thorough social, print and electronic media.