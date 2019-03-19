Share:

NANJING - Chinese solar panel manufacturer Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System will launch a 1GW half-cell solar module factory in May.

The company, based in east China’s Jiangsu Province, has more than 6GW of PV products applied in over 40 countries.

Seraphim’s new plant is built in northern China’s Shanxi Province, in partnership with Shanxi Lu’an Photovoltaics Technology.

Lu’an, a subsidiary of China’s state-owned Shanxi Lu’an Mining Industry Group, boasts 4.3GW of PV production capacity.

“Seraphim and Lu’an will introduce highly automated facilities to produce cost-effective and reliable products in the new plant,” said Li Gang, general manager of Seraphim.

“The partnership with Seraphim marks the cooperation between the state-owned and private enterprises in the PV production sector, and the plant’s production of high-efficiency solar products can link upstream and downstream supply chains,” said Deng Ming, chairman of Lu’an Photovoltaics Technology.