Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that commitment of civil servants is crucial for completion of government’s agenda of socio-economic development of Pakistan and good governance.

Addressing the participants of 110th NMC here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday, the President said that an efficient and impartial civil service is the centrepiece of a vibrant system of governance.

He emphasized that Pakistan is now on the path of development after overcoming the challenges adding that in order to further quicken the pace of progress it is imperative that every individual particularly the government machinery should work with full zeal and zest.

The President underscored that the government is committed towards the elimination of corruption and transparent governance, through effective and across-the-board accountability.

He underlined that while formulating policies, the objective should be

socio-economic wellbeing of a common man. He highlighted that senior civil servants being leaders and trend setters will have to play a proactive role in this regard.

President says govt committed to good governance, elimination corruption

The President reiterated Government’s resolve for strengthening of institutions and assured that government will provide environment to civil servants that is free from all sorts of political interference.

He paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies for elimination of terrorism and emphasized that we should capitalize the improved law and order situation for the progress and the development of the country.

He pointed out that various opportunities of infrastructural development and employment of youth are being created by CPEC but we will have to formulate thorough strategies to utilize these up to the optimal level.

Earlier, Rector NSPP Azmat Ali Ranjha briefed regarding the objectives and scope of the National Management Course.