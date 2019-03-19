Share:

LAHORE - The district administration on Monday officially launched the Clean Green Lahore campaign as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Clean Green Pakistan.

The Lahore deputy commissioner led the awareness walk from Nila Gumbad to the Government College University. A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the walk.

Traders in Anarkali and Nila Gumband also raised awareness posters and flexes about Clean Green Lahore. They set up an awareness camp at Nila Gumband and distributed pamphlets to people. The Education Authority Department set up a camp to educate people about sanitation and clean environment. Boys and Girls Scouts set up camps at Liberty Roundabout. Open plots in the Walled City area have been identified and will be cleaned as part of the campaign. In Shalimar Tehsil, a Clean Green walk was arranged in front of the University of Engineering and Technology. The Raiwind assistant commissioner distributed free saplings to residents of Wapda Town.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha said, “The Clean Green Lahore campaign has begun. Our main focus is to engage people in planting more trees around the city. We also aim to spread awareness about cleanliness and self hygiene. Let’s join hands in making Pakistan better.”

She appealed to citizens to come and help in the plantation drive in urban areas. She said, “Our urban plantation begins today. I will do everything in my power to make this effective. But I can’t do this alone. I want all of us to be united to make our city clean & green. As Lahoris we owe this to our city. Come on Lahore, We can do this”.

Similarly, Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that neat and clean environment helps develop a healthy society. “We should make concerted and comprehensive efforts to provide a pollution-free environment to our coming generations,” he said while addressing a seminar in connection with the cleanliness week at District Council Hall in Nankana Sahib.