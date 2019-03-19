Share:

BEIJING: China said that no conspiracy by opponents can undo the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

A senior Chinese official here said no power can stop the positive impact of the CPEC on the region, especially Pakistan. In a meeting with a Pakistan People’s Party delegation led by Senator Sherry Rehman here, Vice Minister Guo Yezhou said CPEC was a win-win project for all the partners.

“Sometimes there are reports in the media (against the CPEC) and some people also give their opinion but a large majority knows it is for the betterment of the whole region,” he said.

He further said that PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of the Pak-China friendship and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari continued to cement the partnership through the Gaeadar Port and CPEC. Under the CPEC, $62 billion will be added to the economy, 20% of the total Gross Domestic Product of Pakistan. Pakistan’s GDP growth rate increased from 4.7% in 2015 to 5.4% in 2016 due to the CPEC.

World Bank reported that Pakistan’s total GDP had increased from $244 billion in 2014 to more than $ 300 billion in 2017 and the International Monetary Fund said $13 billion will be added to Pakistan’s GDP by 2025. Access to electricity for the rural population increased from 90.3% in 2015 to 98.8% in 2016 due to the CPEC.

Among other positive impacts, the early harvest projects of CPEC have created 30,000 direct jobs for Pakistanis. Some 800,000 direct jobs were estimated in the next 15 years. Construction of ML-1 projects will further create 10,000 to 15,000 direct jobs this year.

Guo Yezhou said 75% of the total employees working in CPEC projects are Pakistanis, contrary to the belief that the Chinese have a higher representation.

While speaking on the occasion, Senator Sherry Rehman said China does not need to think about any conspiracies against the CPEC as Pakistanis knew the CPEC projects were aimed at their bright future. She said the PPP had always promoted friendship with China and will continue to enhance ties with the Communist Party of China.

The PPP Vice President said Pakistan wanted to learn a lot from China which successfully dragged out 700 million people out of poverty. Sherry Rehman said the ‘anxiety’ of some powers against the CPEC was understandable as it was aimed at changing the destiny of the region.

She urged China to contribute more towards the development of the Gawadar Port to make it even more beneficial for the region. “We recognize that China has been our iron brother through good and bad times, we feel the same way for China. We have important lessons to learn from all that China has done in last three decades, it has taken 700 million people out poverty, we would like to achieve similar inspiring goals.

PPP builds consensus, we are ambitious to transform Pakistan and for that purpose we stand strongly behind CPEC, 08% of our GDP can grow if we are able to consolidate gains from CPEC. We are looking forward to building consensus and infrastructure that will enable both investors and green initiatives of Chinese government," Sherry Rehman said.

She added, "We would like see three important aspects in CPEC, firstly; job creation for locals with skill training. Secondly, sharing best practices on the greening of our technology & energy projects. Thirdly, we would like assistance in agriculture growth & generating motor capacity.”

Further, she said that the PPP looked forward for an endeavouring and stable relationship and seek to enhance Pakistan-China ties and PPP-CPC bilateral relationship. “We clearly understand the obvious benefits and massive opportunities that CPEC represents for the people of Pakiatan,” Sherry Rehman said.

On behalf of Sindh government and former President Asif Ali Zardari, head of the delegation Senator Sherry Rehman also invited Guo Yezhou to visit Sindh and Pakistan. Members in the delegation include, Syed Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Rubina Khalid, Faisal Karim Kundi and Taimur Talpur.

Ealier, a Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) delegation also called on the Chinese Vice Minister. They discussed the CPEC and Pak-China ties. The PML-N delegation was headed by Mushahid Hussain Syed