e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Tuesday | March 19, 2019
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
10:03 AM | March 19, 2019
Boeing CEO says measures to 'fully ensure' 737 MAX series safety being taken
9:10 AM | March 19, 2019
Beijing plans to build ‘city’ on ‘blueprint’ island in South China Sea
1:50 AM | March 19, 2019
Christchurch attack: Are Muslims still terrorists?
11:26 PM | March 18, 2019
Sindh govt pursues zero-tolerance approach against terrorists: CM Murad
9:50 PM | March 18, 2019
Ankle injury to sideline Suarez for two weeks
7:34 PM | March 18, 2019
PML-N leadership wants to flee country:Sheikh Rasheed
7:14 PM | March 18, 2019
Govt committed to eliminate corruption: President Alvi
7:09 PM | March 18, 2019
KP Assembly passes resolution condemning terrorist attack in NZ
7:08 PM | March 18, 2019
Egyptian shipwreck unravels Herodotus' archaeological mystery
7:07 PM | March 18, 2019
NAB to quiz Zardari, Bilawal in Park Lane probe on March 20
7:01 PM | March 18, 2019
Pakistan flag flies half-mast for New Zealand martyrs
7:00 PM | March 18, 2019
Tajikistan intends to enhance trade volume with Pakistan
6:59 PM | March 18, 2019
Pakistan, India to finalise Kartarpur corridor alignment on Tuesday
6:55 PM | March 18, 2019
Pakistan, China relations based on strategic partnership: FM Qureshi
6:31 PM | March 18, 2019
Court allows making Iqbal's tweet against judiciary as part of plea
6:23 PM | March 18, 2019
Lemar replaces injured Martial into France's Euro 2020 qualifiers squad
6:11 PM | March 18, 2019
Pakistan Citizen Portal resolves over 3, 80,000 public complaints: Durrani
6:06 PM | March 18, 2019
Fans made ‘resilient’ PSL overwhelming success, says Ehsan Mani
5:58 PM | March 18, 2019
Two tales of one tragedy
5:28 PM | March 18, 2019
How do we solve the housing crisis in Pakistan?
EXTREMISM
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
EXTREMISM
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
January 28, 2019
Exterminating extremism
10:22 AM | November 09, 2018
Iqbal’s philosophy guides nation against sectarianism, extremism: PM Khan
October 04, 2018
Violent extremism serious threat to peace: Speakers
2:31 PM | September 13, 2018
Minister for laws to curb online extremism
Top Stories
2:44 PM | March 18, 2019
NAB to quiz Zardari, Bilawal in Park Lane case
10:28 AM | March 18, 2019
PM congratulates PCB, LEA for successfully holding PSL in Pakistan
12:29 AM | March 18, 2019
Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi to win PSL
12:04 PM | March 17, 2019
PM assures full support to families of Pakistani victims of Christchurch terrorist attacks
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus