The federal cabinet will meet in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting will discuss the overall economic, security situation of the country. The cabinet will also be briefed about the reforms process in the Federal Board of Revenue.

The federal cabinet will approve the dissolution of budget allocation for "entertainment and gift". A commission set up for reviewing master plan devised for Islamabad is likely to be reshuffled by the federal cabinet beside approving the formation of new National Information Technology Board (NITB) and youth development agreement between ministries of inter-provincial coordination and communication.

The cabinet will also consider formation of a task force on Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), appointments of heads of public sector enterprises and director general of Debt Policy Coordination Office.

Extension of licenses of different airlines and private charters are likely to be approved in the upcoming cabinet session.