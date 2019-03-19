Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government has decided to hold consultations on implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism with parliamentary parties on March 28.

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in this regard, has written letters to the parliamentary parties’ leaders to engage them in the consultations.

The 20-point National Action Plan (NAP) on counter-terrorism was prepared by the previous PML-N government after the terrorist attack on the Army Public School, Peshawar.

The non-implementation on the NAP was much criticised in the previous government era and now concerns have also been raised on the incumbent government for not properly implementing all the points mentioned in the NAP.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, in this connection, has written letters to the leaders of all parliamentary parties to hold consultations over the NAP and key parliamentary matters.

“The consultation is part of the government’s commitment for swift implementation of Pakistan’s national strategy,” said the foreign minister, mentioning that the strategy also envisages honouring of our responsibilities with regard to the UN restrictions and obligation to international requirements about terror financing.

The minister mentioned that at the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the letters have been dispatched to the heads of parliamentary parties.

Qureshi said that the objective of the meeting is to highlight the objectives of National Action Plan.